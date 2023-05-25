Trading Update: Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Stock Endures 0.24% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has gone up by 0.78% for the week, with a 1.00% rise in the past month and a 10.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.24% for XM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.04% for XM stock, with a simple moving average of 32.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) by analysts is $18.22, which is -$0.03 below the current market price. The public float for XM is 153.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of XM was 4.81M shares.

XM) stock’s latest price update

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.95 in relation to its previous close of 17.94. However, the company has experienced a 0.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/13/23 that Qualtrics Agrees to Buyout by Silver Lake at $18.15 a Share

XM Trading at 1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.36%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XM rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.93. In addition, Qualtrics International Inc. saw 74.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XM starting from Stucki Brian, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $17.88 back on May 04. After this action, Stucki Brian now owns 611,186 shares of Qualtrics International Inc., valued at $393,312 using the latest closing price.

Smith Ryan S, the Founder and Executive Chair of Qualtrics International Inc., sale 412,099 shares at $17.90 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Smith Ryan S is holding 11,653,339 shares at $7,374,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.00 for the present operating margin

+67.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualtrics International Inc. stands at -72.77. The total capital return value is set at -44.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.00. Equity return is now at value -53.80, with -31.30 for asset returns.

Based on Qualtrics International Inc. (XM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.75. Total debt to assets is 8.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.