Trading Update: GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Stock Endures 7.22% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, GOVX stock has gone up by 17.28%, with a monthly gain of 19.83% and a quarterly plunge of -2.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.22% for GeoVax Labs Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.63% for GOVX’s stock, with a -17.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOVX is 2.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is $5.40, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for GOVX is 26.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% of that float. On May 25, 2023, GOVX’s average trading volume was 276.43K shares.

GOVX) stock’s latest price update

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)’s stock price has plunge by 14.17relation to previous closing price of 0.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 17.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GOVX Trading at 13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares surge +23.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOVX rose by +17.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6503. In addition, GeoVax Labs Inc. saw 19.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOVX starting from DODD DAVID A, who purchase 32,000 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Apr 24. After this action, DODD DAVID A now owns 113,870 shares of GeoVax Labs Inc., valued at $20,445 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Mark, the CFO of GeoVax Labs Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Reynolds Mark is holding 68,184 shares at $5,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOVX

Equity return is now at value -57.30, with -47.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.