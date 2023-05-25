Trading Update: Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Stock Endures 12.05% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has seen a 26.55% increase in the past week, with a 100.17% gain in the past month, and a 93.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.05% for AKBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.71% for AKBA’s stock, with a 153.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AKBA is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AKBA is $2.00, which is $0.57 above the current market price. The public float for AKBA is 181.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume for AKBA on May 25, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

AKBA) stock’s latest price update

AKBA Trading at 78.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.69%, as shares surge +80.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA rose by +26.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +253.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0779. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 147.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Burke Steven Keith, who sale 63,567 shares at the price of $1.07 back on May 16. After this action, Burke Steven Keith now owns 530,487 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $67,890 using the latest closing price.

Spellman David A, the SVP, CFO and Treasurer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 63,567 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Spellman David A is holding 446,483 shares at $67,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.59 for the present operating margin

+70.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -31.63. The total capital return value is set at -29.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.16. Equity return is now at value -316.90, with -14.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,683.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.39. Total debt to assets is 44.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,290.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.