Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (TSEM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TSEM stock has gone down by -6.64%, with a monthly decline of -14.57% and a quarterly plunge of -8.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.88% for TSEM’s stock, with a -12.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Right Now?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) by analysts is $49.00, which is $11.18 above the current market price. The public float for TSEM is 109.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of TSEM was 694.07K shares.

TSEM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) has dropped by -5.54 compared to previous close of 40.04. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that China’s New Weapon: Dragging Its Feet on Deals Involving American Companies

TSEM Trading at -11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -14.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSEM fell by -6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.13. In addition, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. saw -12.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.01 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stands at +15.77. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.39. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.60. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.