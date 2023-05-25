Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) has plunged by -1.22 when compared to previous closing price of 2.45, but the company has seen a 0.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/06/22 that Tilray Stock Pops. Earnings Topped Estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) is $3.31, which is $0.92 above the current market price. The public float for TLRY is 609.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TLRY on May 25, 2023 was 10.77M shares.

TLRY’s Market Performance

The stock of Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has seen a 0.41% increase in the past week, with a 8.04% rise in the past month, and a -15.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for TLRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.77% for TLRY’s stock, with a -22.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TLRY Trading at -2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLRY rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Tilray Brands Inc. saw -10.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLRY starting from Kennedy Brendan, who sale 350,000 shares at the price of $3.78 back on Nov 07. After this action, Kennedy Brendan now owns 6,224,196 shares of Tilray Brands Inc., valued at $1,322,755 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Brendan, the Director of Tilray Brands Inc., sale 350,000 shares at $2.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Kennedy Brendan is holding 6,574,196 shares at $1,018,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.48 for the present operating margin

+0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tilray Brands Inc. stands at -75.88. The total capital return value is set at -4.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.28. Equity return is now at value -42.70, with -34.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY), the company’s capital structure generated 14.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.42. Total debt to assets is 11.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.