Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: THR) is 22.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for THR is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) is $30.00, which is $7.06 above the current market price. The public float for THR is 32.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On May 25, 2023, THR’s average trading volume was 162.24K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

THR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: THR) has increased by 2.50 when compared to last closing price of 22.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

THR’s Market Performance

THR’s stock has risen by 7.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.30% and a quarterly drop of -13.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.66% for THR’s stock, with a 10.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

THR Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THR rose by +7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.41. In addition, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. saw 14.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THR starting from Harris-Peterson Candace, who sale 6,358 shares at the price of $27.15 back on Feb 10. After this action, Harris-Peterson Candace now owns 12,799 shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc., valued at $172,620 using the latest closing price.

NESSER JOHN T III, the Director of Thermon Group Holdings Inc., purchase 1,959 shares at $18.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that NESSER JOHN T III is holding 56,000 shares at $36,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.23 for the present operating margin

+37.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. stands at +5.65. The total capital return value is set at 7.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR), the company’s capital structure generated 35.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.21. Total debt to assets is 22.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.