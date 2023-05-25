The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO)’s stock price has plunge by -3.48relation to previous closing price of 24.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/22 that Vita Coco Sinks on Margin Worries. Its CEO Sees Reasons for Optimism.

Is It Worth Investing in The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Right Now?

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 110.23x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) is $26.33, which is $2.63 above the current market price. The public float for COCO is 45.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COCO on May 25, 2023 was 417.95K shares.

COCO’s Market Performance

COCO’s stock has seen a -4.01% decrease for the week, with a 13.45% rise in the past month and a 44.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.18% for The Vita Coco Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.76% for COCO’s stock, with a 55.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COCO Trading at 12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +12.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO fell by -4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.42. In addition, The Vita Coco Company Inc. saw 71.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Burth Jonathan, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $12.71 back on Dec 14. After this action, Burth Jonathan now owns 186,007 shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc., valued at $101,695 using the latest closing price.

Liran Ira, the Director of The Vita Coco Company Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $12.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Liran Ira is holding 685,252 shares at $121,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCO

Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.