The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has seen a 0.21% increase in the past week, with a 11.67% gain in the past month, and a 17.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for TTD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.17% for TTD stock, with a simple moving average of 17.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is above average at 463.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.74.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for TTD is 441.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTD on May 25, 2023 was 3.71M shares.

TTD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) has decreased by -0.78 when compared to last closing price of 66.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/15/23 that Trade Desk Issues Upbeat Outlook and Unveils Stock Buyback Program

TTD Trading at 7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.58. In addition, The Trade Desk Inc. saw 47.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Pickles David Randall, who sale 2,020 shares at the price of $62.27 back on May 15. After this action, Pickles David Randall now owns 531,087 shares of The Trade Desk Inc., valued at $125,785 using the latest closing price.

Pickles David Randall, the Chief Technology Officer of The Trade Desk Inc., sale 2,060 shares at $63.67 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Pickles David Randall is holding 530,595 shares at $131,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.