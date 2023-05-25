The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NFTG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NFTG is 9.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NFTG on May 25, 2023 was 493.87K shares.

NFTG) stock’s latest price update

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NFTG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -18.56 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NFTG’s Market Performance

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NFTG) has seen a -15.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.00% decline in the past month and a -68.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.03% for NFTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.54% for NFTG’s stock, with a -45.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NFTG Trading at -29.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.55%, as shares sank -13.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFTG fell by -15.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9465. In addition, The NFT Gaming Company Inc. saw -79.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFTG starting from MATS VADIM, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.00 back on May 17. After this action, MATS VADIM now owns 2,671,673 shares of The NFT Gaming Company Inc., valued at $2,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFTG

Equity return is now at value -117.70, with -101.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NFTG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.