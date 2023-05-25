The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 38.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/23 that Tech Slump Weighs on IPG Revenues

Is It Worth Investing in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) Right Now?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) by analysts is $40.45, which is $2.79 above the current market price. The public float for IPG is 384.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.38% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of IPG was 4.39M shares.

IPG’s Market Performance

IPG’s stock has seen a 1.37% increase for the week, with a 1.65% rise in the past month and a 2.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.35% for IPG’s stock, with a 13.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IPG Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.44. In addition, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. saw 12.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from HUDSON DAWN E, who sale 5,950 shares at the price of $33.15 back on Mar 15. After this action, HUDSON DAWN E now owns 26,930 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., valued at $197,242 using the latest closing price.

Carter-Miller Jocelyn, the Director of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., sale 6,425 shares at $35.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Carter-Miller Jocelyn is holding 31,789 shares at $228,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.58 for the present operating margin

+14.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stands at +8.58. The total capital return value is set at 17.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.79. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG), the company’s capital structure generated 124.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.40. Total debt to assets is 24.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.