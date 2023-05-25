The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s (PYXS) Stock

In the past week, PYXS stock has gone down by -9.97%, with a monthly gain of 10.60% and a quarterly surge of 41.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.14% for Pyxis Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.62% for PYXS’s stock, with a 52.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PYXS is $10.00, which is $7.41 above the current market price. The public float for PYXS is 27.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.97% of that float. The average trading volume for PYXS on May 25, 2023 was 3.90M shares.

PYXS) stock’s latest price update

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS)’s stock price has dropped by -10.46 in relation to previous closing price of 3.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PYXS Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares surge +19.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYXS fell by -9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Pyxis Oncology Inc. saw 149.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYXS starting from PFIZER INC, who purchase 1,811,594 shares at the price of $2.76 back on Mar 17. After this action, PFIZER INC now owns 5,952,263 shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc., valued at $4,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYXS

Equity return is now at value -60.90, with -50.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.