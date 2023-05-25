The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s (GTES) Stock

The stock of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has gone down by -5.39% for the week, with a -12.10% drop in the past month and a -19.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.24% for GTES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.17% for GTES stock, with a simple moving average of -6.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is 15.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTES is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is $16.65, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for GTES is 281.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On May 25, 2023, GTES’s average trading volume was 1.38M shares.

GTES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) has plunged by -1.04 when compared to previous closing price of 11.53, but the company has seen a -5.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GTES Trading at -13.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES fell by -5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.07. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTES starting from Neely Wilson S, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $10.84 back on Aug 30. After this action, Neely Wilson S now owns 37,103 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, valued at $32,505 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.