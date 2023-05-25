The -13.88% Decline of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s (TGTX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, TGTX stock has gone down by -12.11%, with a monthly gain of 21.86% and a quarterly surge of 71.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.12% for TG Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.89% for TGTX’s stock, with a 105.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.06.

The public float for TGTX is 133.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TGTX on May 25, 2023 was 4.31M shares.

TGTX) stock’s latest price update

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX)’s stock price has dropped by -3.72 in relation to previous closing price of 27.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TGTX Trading at 17.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +15.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX fell by -12.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +261.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.09. In addition, TG Therapeutics Inc. saw 127.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from Echelard Yann, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $10.64 back on Jan 06. After this action, Echelard Yann now owns 201,848 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc., valued at $95,760 using the latest closing price.

Charney Laurence N, the Director of TG Therapeutics Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $11.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Charney Laurence N is holding 234,729 shares at $333,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6924.20 for the present operating margin

+71.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TG Therapeutics Inc. stands at -7121.54. The total capital return value is set at -84.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.40. Equity return is now at value -213.70, with -78.40 for asset returns.

Based on TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 141.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.64. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 492.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.