The -13.88% Decline of Bioventus Inc.’s (BVS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BVS stock has gone up by 95.42%, with a monthly gain of 156.00% and a quarterly surge of 68.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.46% for Bioventus Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 104.77% for BVS’s stock, with a -30.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bioventus Inc. (BVS) is $2.50, which is -$0.06 below the current market price. The public float for BVS is 52.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BVS on May 25, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

BVS) stock’s latest price update

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS)’s stock price has soared by 5.35 in relation to previous closing price of 2.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 95.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BVS Trading at 109.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.08%, as shares surge +130.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVS rose by +95.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.32. In addition, Bioventus Inc. saw -1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BVS starting from Bihl Anthony P III, who purchase 125,000 shares at the price of $2.33 back on May 23. After this action, Bihl Anthony P III now owns 125,000 shares of Bioventus Inc., valued at $290,988 using the latest closing price.

Bartholdson John A., the Director of Bioventus Inc., purchase 178,998 shares at $2.08 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Bartholdson John A. is holding 5,909,136 shares at $372,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.37 for the present operating margin

+60.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioventus Inc. stands at -30.99. Equity return is now at value -32.60, with -9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bioventus Inc. (BVS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.