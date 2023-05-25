The 11.01% Simple Moving Average of Eyenovia Inc.’s (EYEN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) has gone down by -19.89% for the week, with a -36.59% drop in the past month and a -8.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.88% for EYEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.55% for EYEN’s stock, with a 11.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EYEN is at 1.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EYEN is $13.50, which is $10.64 above the current market price. The public float for EYEN is 27.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume for EYEN on May 25, 2023 was 416.49K shares.

EYEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) has dropped by -6.84 compared to previous close of 3.07. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EYEN Trading at -26.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares sank -38.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYEN fell by -19.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Eyenovia Inc. saw 75.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYEN starting from Ianchulev Tsontcho, who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $5.50 back on May 01. After this action, Ianchulev Tsontcho now owns 331,211 shares of Eyenovia Inc., valued at $495,000 using the latest closing price.

Ianchulev Tsontcho, the Director of Eyenovia Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Ianchulev Tsontcho is holding 421,211 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYEN

Equity return is now at value -137.20, with -83.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.