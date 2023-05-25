Teradyne Inc. (TER) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has surged by 2.24 when compared to previous closing price of 94.40, but the company has seen a -2.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Getting Crushed on the Guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Right Now?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Teradyne Inc. (TER) by analysts is $105.23, which is $13.1 above the current market price. The public float for TER is 154.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of TER was 1.56M shares.

TER’s Market Performance

TER stock saw an increase of -2.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.41% and a quarterly increase of -4.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Teradyne Inc. (TER). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.67% for TER stock, with a simple moving average of 3.55% for the last 200 days.

TER Trading at -2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.38. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 10.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Burns Richard John, who sale 1,093 shares at the price of $90.95 back on May 05. After this action, Burns Richard John now owns 17,168 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $99,408 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MERCEDES, the Director of Teradyne Inc., sale 750 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that JOHNSON MERCEDES is holding 17,487 shares at $75,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Teradyne Inc. (TER) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.