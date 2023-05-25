Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tellurian Inc. (TELL) by analysts is $2.55, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for TELL is 485.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.01% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of TELL was 10.85M shares.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.93 compared to its previous closing price of 1.42. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/26/22 that U.S. Natural-Gas Pioneer Struggles in His Second Act

TELL’s Market Performance

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has experienced a 8.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.74% drop in the past month, and a -17.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.26% for TELL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.04% for TELL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.47% for the last 200 days.

TELL Trading at 3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TELL rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3255. In addition, Tellurian Inc. saw -19.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TELL starting from SOUKI CHARIF, who sale 195,220 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Apr 05. After this action, SOUKI CHARIF now owns 1,659,639 shares of Tellurian Inc., valued at $236,216 using the latest closing price.

SOUKI CHARIF, the Executive Chairman of Tellurian Inc., sale 187,257 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that SOUKI CHARIF is holding 1,854,859 shares at $235,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TELL

Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.