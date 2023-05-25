Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) has decreased by -4.70 when compared to last closing price of 7.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is $14.67, which is $7.9 above the current market price. The public float for TDS is 91.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDS on May 25, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

TDS’s Market Performance

The stock of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has seen a -0.56% decrease in the past week, with a -27.33% drop in the past month, and a -43.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.52% for TDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.65% for TDS’s stock, with a -42.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TDS Trading at -25.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares sank -25.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDS fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.00. In addition, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. saw -32.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDS starting from Davis Clarence A, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $18.33 back on May 25. After this action, Davis Clarence A now owns 15,511 shares of Telephone and Data Systems Inc., valued at $78,819 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDS

Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.