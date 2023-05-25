Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Stock Experiences -2.10% Monthly Change

The stock of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has gone down by -2.66% for the week, with a -2.10% drop in the past month and a -8.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.46% for ERIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.66% for ERIC’s stock, with a -14.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Right Now?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ERIC is 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ERIC is $6.69, which is -$0.06 below the current price. The public float for ERIC is 2.98B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERIC on May 25, 2023 was 9.60M shares.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.92 compared to its previous closing price of 5.22. However, the company has seen a -2.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/18/23 that Ericsson Suffers as 5G Spending Slows

After a stumble in the market that brought ERIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERIC fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) saw -12.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 5.00 for asset returns.

In conclusion, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.