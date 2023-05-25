Team Inc. (TISI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TISI stock has gone up by 42.81%, with a monthly gain of 10.77% and a quarterly plunge of -20.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.35% for Team Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.89% for TISI’s stock, with a -27.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) Right Now?

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Team Inc. (TISI) is $100.00, The public float for TISI is 4.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TISI on May 25, 2023 was 19.98K shares.

TISI) stock’s latest price update

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI)’s stock price has increased by 33.33 compared to its previous closing price of 4.37. However, the company has seen a 42.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TISI Trading at 8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TISI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares surge +21.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TISI rose by +51.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.65. In addition, Team Inc. saw 10.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TISI starting from Lederman Evan S., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Dec 15. After this action, Lederman Evan S. now owns 54,300 shares of Team Inc., valued at $3,436 using the latest closing price.

Stenger Edward J., the Director of Team Inc., purchase 27,519 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Stenger Edward J. is holding 27,519 shares at $19,863 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TISI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.51 for the present operating margin

+21.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Team Inc. stands at -17.86. The total capital return value is set at -7.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.95.

Based on Team Inc. (TISI), the company’s capital structure generated 287.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.19. Total debt to assets is 54.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Team Inc. (TISI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.