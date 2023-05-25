Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTCF is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TTCF is $0.60, which is $1.09 above the current price. The public float for TTCF is 48.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTCF on May 25, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

TTCF) stock’s latest price update

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.36 in comparison to its previous close of 0.66, however, the company has experienced a -4.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/21 that Ammo, MongoDB, Tattooed Chef, Bed Bath & Beyond: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

TTCF’s Market Performance

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has experienced a -4.56% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -61.49% drop in the past month, and a -54.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.05% for TTCF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.86% for TTCF’s stock, with a -78.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TTCF Trading at -55.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.03%, as shares sank -61.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTCF fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1411. In addition, Tattooed Chef Inc. saw -50.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TTCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.78 for the present operating margin

-5.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tattooed Chef Inc. stands at -61.27. Equity return is now at value -71.00, with -44.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.