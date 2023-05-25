Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) has increased by 14.30 when compared to last closing price of 0.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TLIS is $0.35, The public float for TLIS is 24.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume for TLIS on May 25, 2023 was 86.97K shares.

TLIS’s Market Performance

TLIS’s stock has seen a 17.82% increase for the week, with a 7.36% rise in the past month and a -6.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.82% for Talis Biomedical Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.33% for TLIS’s stock, with a -12.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TLIS Trading at 8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares surge +8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLIS rose by +17.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4919. In addition, Talis Biomedical Corporation saw 20.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TLIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3086.14 for the present operating margin

-447.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talis Biomedical Corporation stands at -3094.52. Equity return is now at value -69.70, with -56.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.