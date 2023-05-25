Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is $437.23, which is $3.86 above the current market price. The public float for SNPS is 151.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNPS on May 25, 2023 was 774.66K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SNPS) stock’s latest price update

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS)’s stock price has surge by 8.63relation to previous closing price of 395.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.84% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SNPS’s Market Performance

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has experienced a 4.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.64% rise in the past month, and a 18.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for SNPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.54% for SNPS stock, with a simple moving average of 24.85% for the last 200 days.

SNPS Trading at 13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.66% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $381.28. In addition, Synopsys Inc. saw 34.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from RUNKEL JOHN F JR, who sale 2,142 shares at the price of $413.03 back on May 19. After this action, RUNKEL JOHN F JR now owns 25,147 shares of Synopsys Inc., valued at $884,710 using the latest closing price.

Kankanwadi Sudhindra, the Chief Accounting Officer of Synopsys Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $391.43 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Kankanwadi Sudhindra is holding 16,758 shares at $1,565,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.53 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys Inc. stands at +19.42. The total capital return value is set at 19.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.51. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.63. Total debt to assets is 6.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.