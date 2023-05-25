Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.99 compared to its previous closing price of 30.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Right Now?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYF is 1.57.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for SYF is 425.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYF on May 25, 2023 was 6.07M shares.

SYF’s Market Performance

The stock of Synchrony Financial (SYF) has seen a 4.52% increase in the past week, with a 3.16% rise in the past month, and a -16.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for SYF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.78% for SYF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.28% for the last 200 days.

SYF Trading at 4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.46. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -8.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from Schaller Bart, who sale 11,071 shares at the price of $36.25 back on Mar 03. After this action, Schaller Bart now owns 71,664 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $401,324 using the latest closing price.

Juel Carol, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 4,490 shares at $36.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Juel Carol is holding 74,443 shares at $162,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.