Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has gone up by 8.63% for the week, with a 79.70% rise in the past month and a 77.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.86% for SMCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.92% for SMCI’s stock, with a 94.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) Right Now?

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) by analysts is $181.67, which is -$39.62 below the current market price. The public float for SMCI is 45.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.04% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of SMCI was 1.73M shares.

SMCI) stock’s latest price update

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.53 compared to its previous closing price of 161.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SMCI Trading at 43.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +76.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI rose by +8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.82. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc. saw 104.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from CHAN SHIU LEUNG, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $133.88 back on May 11. After this action, CHAN SHIU LEUNG now owns 33,000 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc., valued at $401,640 using the latest closing price.

KAO GEORGE, the SVP, OPERATIONS of Super Micro Computer Inc., sale 553 shares at $135.19 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that KAO GEORGE is holding 7,239 shares at $74,757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.49 for the present operating margin

+15.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Micro Computer Inc. stands at +5.49. The total capital return value is set at 20.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.85. Equity return is now at value 35.40, with 18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), the company’s capital structure generated 43.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.33. Total debt to assets is 19.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.