StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for StealthGas Inc. (GASS) by analysts is $7.00, which is $3.89 above the current market price. The public float for GASS is 29.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of GASS was 102.08K shares.

GASS) stock’s latest price update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS)’s stock price has soared by 4.36 in relation to previous closing price of 2.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GASS’s Market Performance

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) has seen a 6.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.92% gain in the past month and a 3.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for GASS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.63% for GASS’s stock, with a 9.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GASS Trading at 14.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +17.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GASS rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, StealthGas Inc. saw 16.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GASS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.71 for the present operating margin

+29.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for StealthGas Inc. stands at +22.42. The total capital return value is set at 4.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.56. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on StealthGas Inc. (GASS), the company’s capital structure generated 53.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.86. Total debt to assets is 33.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, StealthGas Inc. (GASS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.