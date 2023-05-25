Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, LUV stock has gone down by -3.15%, with a monthly decline of -7.51% and a quarterly plunge of -13.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Southwest Airlines Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.42% for LUV stock, with a simple moving average of -16.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is above average at 29.17x. The 36-month beta value for LUV is also noteworthy at 1.14.

The public float for LUV is 591.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume of LUV on May 25, 2023 was 7.02M shares.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV)’s stock price has plunge by -1.83relation to previous closing price of 29.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/11/23 that Southwest Pilots Vote to Authorize a Strike

LUV Trading at -5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUV fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.56. In addition, Southwest Airlines Co. saw -14.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUV starting from Green Ryan C., who sale 4,936 shares at the price of $29.94 back on May 02. After this action, Green Ryan C. now owns 26,361 shares of Southwest Airlines Co., valued at $147,787 using the latest closing price.

MONTFORD JOHN T, the Director of Southwest Airlines Co., sale 2,250 shares at $38.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that MONTFORD JOHN T is holding 21,046 shares at $87,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUV

Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.