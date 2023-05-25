SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for SOUN is 152.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOUN on May 25, 2023 was 11.01M shares.

SOUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) has increased by 1.71 when compared to last closing price of 2.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that SoundHound Shares Drop After Earnings as AI Stocks Hit an Air Pocket

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SOUN’s Market Performance

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has seen a 12.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.86% gain in the past month and a -23.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.77% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.96% for SOUN’s stock, with a 19.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOUN Trading at 20.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.38%, as shares surge +26.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +12.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 68.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 3,368 shares at the price of $3.14 back on May 22. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,034,303 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $10,575 using the latest closing price.

MARCUS LAWRENCE, the Director of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $2.52 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that MARCUS LAWRENCE is holding 595,846 shares at $504,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63. Equity return is now at value 691.10, with -176.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.