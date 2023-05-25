Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for SMFL is 0.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.29% of that float. On May 25, 2023, SMFL’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

SMFL) stock’s latest price update

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL)’s stock price has soared by 14.15 in relation to previous closing price of 2.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -30.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SMFL’s Market Performance

SMFL’s stock has fallen by -30.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -50.94% and a quarterly drop of -73.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 32.55% for Smart for Life Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.60% for SMFL’s stock, with a -84.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMFL Trading at -54.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.65%, as shares sank -43.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFL fell by -30.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Smart for Life Inc. saw -80.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMFL starting from Trilogy Capital Group, LLC, who sale 1,161,000 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Dec 16. After this action, Trilogy Capital Group, LLC now owns 5,229,000 shares of Smart for Life Inc., valued at $298,377 using the latest closing price.

Cervantes Alfonso J. JR, the Executive Chairman of Smart for Life Inc., sale 1,161,000 shares at $0.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Cervantes Alfonso J. JR is holding 5,229,000 shares at $298,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.71 for the present operating margin

+15.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smart for Life Inc. stands at -168.73.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.