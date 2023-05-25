Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SIMO is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SIMO is $80.63, which is $29.79 above the current market price. The public float for SIMO is 31.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume for SIMO on May 25, 2023 was 348.38K shares.

SIMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) has jumped by 7.15 compared to previous close of 51.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SIMO’s Market Performance

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has seen a 3.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.59% decline in the past month and a -19.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for SIMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.72% for SIMO’s stock, with a -15.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIMO Trading at -10.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.09. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation saw -14.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+49.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation stands at +18.24. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.