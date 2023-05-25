Should You Invest in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AREB is at 1.17.

The average price suggested by analysts for AREB is $1.50, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for AREB is 15.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.84% of that float. The average trading volume for AREB on May 25, 2023 was 882.99K shares.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.18 in relation to its previous close of 0.16. However, the company has experienced a 6.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AREB’s Market Performance

AREB’s stock has risen by 6.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.21% and a quarterly drop of -16.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.33% for American Rebel Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.04% for AREB’s stock, with a -38.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AREB Trading at 14.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares surge +12.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB rose by +6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1496. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -10.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.92 for the present operating margin

+22.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at -84.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.