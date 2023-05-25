Shoe Carnival Inc.’s (SCVL) Stock: A -10.52% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) has gone down by -14.55% for the week, with a -10.10% drop in the past month and a -23.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.17% for SCVL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.52% for SCVL’s stock, with a -16.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) Right Now?

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) by analysts is $38.33, which is $17.95 above the current market price. The public float for SCVL is 16.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.45% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of SCVL was 361.14K shares.

SCVL) stock’s latest price update

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL)’s stock price has dropped by -6.30 in relation to previous closing price of 21.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/18/22 that Search halted for woman who jumped off Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico

SCVL Trading at -15.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares sank -12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCVL fell by -14.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.64. In addition, Shoe Carnival Inc. saw -14.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCVL starting from Guthrie Andrea R., who sale 1,154 shares at the price of $26.06 back on Nov 30. After this action, Guthrie Andrea R. now owns 25,244 shares of Shoe Carnival Inc., valued at $30,073 using the latest closing price.

Guthrie Andrea R., the Director of Shoe Carnival Inc., sale 1,665 shares at $24.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Guthrie Andrea R. is holding 26,398 shares at $40,027 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.62 for the present operating margin

+37.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoe Carnival Inc. stands at +8.72. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 11.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.