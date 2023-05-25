SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) has surged by 18.71 when compared to previous closing price of 2.03, but the company has seen a 12.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LEDS is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LEDS is $30.00, The public float for LEDS is 3.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume of LEDS on May 25, 2023 was 14.92K shares.

LEDS’s Market Performance

The stock of SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) has seen a 12.09% increase in the past week, with a 33.89% rise in the past month, and a 7.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.80% for LEDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.58% for LEDS’s stock, with a 5.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LEDS Trading at 17.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +30.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEDS rose by +10.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.01. In addition, SemiLEDs Corporation saw 50.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.16 for the present operating margin

+19.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for SemiLEDs Corporation stands at -38.92. The total capital return value is set at -24.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.53. Equity return is now at value -99.10, with -19.60 for asset returns.

Based on SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS), the company’s capital structure generated 277.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.48. Total debt to assets is 59.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.