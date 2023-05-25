Royal Bank of Canada (RY): A Technical Analysis

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is $103.51, which is $16.14 above the current market price. The public float for RY is 1.37B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RY on May 25, 2023 was 892.79K shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.03 compared to its previous closing price of 91.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RY’s Market Performance

RY’s stock has fallen by -6.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.87% and a quarterly drop of -12.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for Royal Bank of Canada The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.09% for RY’s stock, with a -8.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RY Trading at -8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY fell by -6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.63. In addition, Royal Bank of Canada saw -6.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Royal Bank of Canada stands at +23.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Bank of Canada (RY), the company’s capital structure generated 317.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.03. Total debt to assets is 17.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.