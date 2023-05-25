RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has gone down by -9.43% for the week, with a -7.92% drop in the past month and a 3.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.21% for RLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.05% for RLX’s stock, with a 8.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is 30.69x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is $34.53, which is $2.11 above the current market price. The public float for RLX is 723.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. On May 25, 2023, RLX’s average trading volume was 10.62M shares.

RLX) stock’s latest price update

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.90 in relation to its previous close of 2.23. However, the company has experienced a -9.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/10/21 that Investor Sues Chinese E-Cigarette Maker RLX for Allegedly Misrepresenting Risks

RLX Trading at -12.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX fell by -9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, RLX Technology Inc. saw -3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.