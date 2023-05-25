Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.34 in comparison to its previous close of 1.42, however, the company has experienced a -26.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RIGL is at 0.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RIGL is $4.16, which is $2.83 above the current market price. The public float for RIGL is 170.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.98% of that float. The average trading volume for RIGL on May 25, 2023 was 3.18M shares.

RIGL’s Market Performance

The stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has seen a -26.92% decrease in the past week, with a 17.70% rise in the past month, and a -15.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.20% for RIGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.46% for RIGL’s stock, with a 4.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RIGL Trading at 2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.07%, as shares surge +16.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIGL fell by -26.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2825. In addition, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -11.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIGL starting from RODRIGUEZ RAUL R, who sale 20,340 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Feb 06. After this action, RODRIGUEZ RAUL R now owns 1,680,713 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $35,595 using the latest closing price.

Dummer Wolfgang, the EVP & CMO of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,389 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Dummer Wolfgang is holding 72,459 shares at $8,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.10 for the present operating margin

+98.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -48.71. The total capital return value is set at -122.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -150.47. Equity return is now at value 291.00, with -35.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.