Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) is $13.25, which is -$1.2 below the current market price. The public float for RRGB is 15.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RRGB on May 25, 2023 was 389.91K shares.

RRGB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) has increased by 3.51 when compared to last closing price of 13.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RRGB’s Market Performance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) has seen a 8.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.80% gain in the past month and a 54.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for RRGB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.78% for RRGB’s stock, with a 52.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RRGB Trading at 7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +13.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRGB rose by +8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.13. In addition, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. saw 158.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRGB starting from Hart Gerard Johan, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $11.99 back on Mar 10. After this action, Hart Gerard Johan now owns 183,656 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., valued at $299,640 using the latest closing price.

Davis Geoffrey Wayne, the CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., purchase 1,751 shares at $11.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Davis Geoffrey Wayne is holding 17,979 shares at $19,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.33 for the present operating margin

+9.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stands at -6.14. The total capital return value is set at -2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.96. Equity return is now at value -159.20, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB), the company’s capital structure generated 12,225.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.19. Total debt to assets is 68.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11,260.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.