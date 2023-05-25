Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is $14.00, which is $6.55 above the current market price. The public float for RXRX is 151.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RXRX on May 25, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

RXRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) has decreased by -3.19 when compared to last closing price of 9.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 66.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RXRX’s Market Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has seen a 66.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 73.21% gain in the past month and a 14.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.21% for RXRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 59.37% for RXRX’s stock, with a 2.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RXRX Trading at 44.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.94%, as shares surge +80.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX rose by +66.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 16.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Borgeson Blake, who sale 8,885 shares at the price of $5.09 back on May 16. After this action, Borgeson Blake now owns 7,549,632 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $45,241 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Christopher, the Chief Executive Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 33,073 shares at $4.71 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Gibson Christopher is holding 953,225 shares at $155,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616.74 for the present operating margin

-22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -601.05. The total capital return value is set at -45.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.20. Equity return is now at value -57.10, with -38.10 for asset returns.

Based on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.50. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.