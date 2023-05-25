Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT)’s stock price has soared by 8.06 in relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RCRT is at -0.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RCRT is $2.00, The public float for RCRT is 11.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.65% of that float. The average trading volume for RCRT on May 25, 2023 was 299.96K shares.

RCRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has seen a 1.10% increase in the past week, with a -3.06% drop in the past month, and a -37.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.52% for RCRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.07% for RCRT’s stock, with a -64.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RCRT Trading at -8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.53%, as shares sank -9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCRT rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2065. In addition, Recruiter.com Group Inc. saw -49.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCRT starting from Roth Douglas, who purchase 4,762 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Jun 14. After this action, Roth Douglas now owns 5,175 shares of Recruiter.com Group Inc., valued at $4,619 using the latest closing price.

Jennings Miles L, the President and COO of Recruiter.com Group Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Jennings Miles L is holding 1,020,693 shares at $2,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.53 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recruiter.com Group Inc. stands at -64.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.