Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, RETA stock has gone up by 16.24%, with a monthly decline of -4.40% and a quarterly surge of 89.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.28% for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.12% for RETA’s stock, with a 88.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RETA is 1.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) is $112.70, which is $17.34 above the current market price. The public float for RETA is 30.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.68% of that float. On May 25, 2023, RETA’s average trading volume was 1.42M shares.

RETA) stock’s latest price update

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)’s stock price has soared by 20.37 in relation to previous closing price of 79.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/23 that FDA Widens Path for Rare-Disease Treatments With New Approval

RETA Trading at 2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETA rose by +16.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +296.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.35. In addition, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 151.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RETA starting from Meyer Colin John, who sale 625 shares at the price of $80.94 back on May 16. After this action, Meyer Colin John now owns 78,373 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $50,590 using the latest closing price.

Soni Manmeet Singh, the COO, CFO and President of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 625 shares at $80.93 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Soni Manmeet Singh is holding 116,172 shares at $50,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12546.66 for the present operating margin

+49.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -14074.95. The total capital return value is set at -48.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,077.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.