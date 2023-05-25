Real-Time Update: Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Photronics Inc. (PLAB) has seen a 8.83% increase in the past week, with a 28.66% gain in the past month, and a 3.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for PLAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.78% for PLAB’s stock, with a 6.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Right Now?

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLAB is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PLAB is $23.00, which is $4.64 above the current price. The public float for PLAB is 59.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLAB on May 25, 2023 was 462.45K shares.

PLAB) stock’s latest price update

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.68 compared to its previous closing price of 17.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/30/22 that Photronics Stock Set for Biggest Drop in 14 Years. Blame the Outlook.

PLAB Trading at 16.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +29.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAB rose by +8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.67. In addition, Photronics Inc. saw 9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAB starting from TYSON MITCHELL G, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $17.33 back on Jan 03. After this action, TYSON MITCHELL G now owns 56,379 shares of Photronics Inc., valued at $34,660 using the latest closing price.

TYSON MITCHELL G, the Director of Photronics Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $18.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that TYSON MITCHELL G is holding 58,379 shares at $37,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+35.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Photronics Inc. stands at +14.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.33. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Photronics Inc. (PLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 5.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 3.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Photronics Inc. (PLAB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.