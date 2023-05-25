Real-Time Update: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, NNOX stock has gone up by 9.35%, with a monthly gain of 225.43% and a quarterly surge of 157.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.75% for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.38% for NNOX stock, with a simple moving average of 82.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is $32.00, which is $9.31 above the current market price. The public float for NNOX is 44.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NNOX on May 25, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

NNOX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) has increased by 2.99 when compared to last closing price of 18.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NNOX Trading at 97.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.27%, as shares surge +217.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +176.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX rose by +9.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.40. In addition, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. saw 156.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-831.04 for the present operating margin

-84.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stands at -1320.16. The total capital return value is set at -27.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.06. Equity return is now at value -45.10, with -37.00 for asset returns.

Based on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 102.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.