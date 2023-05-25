Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) is $10.93, which is $16.94 above the current market price. The public float for RAIN is 14.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RAIN on May 25, 2023 was 868.83K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

RAIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.24.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -87.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RAIN’s Market Performance

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) has experienced a -87.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -81.13% drop in the past month, and a -85.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.81% for RAIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -84.34% for RAIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -83.42% for the last 200 days.

RAIN Trading at -84.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.43%, as shares sank -82.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAIN fell by -87.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.6350. In addition, Rain Oncology Inc. saw -84.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAIN starting from Boxer Capital, LLC, who sale 995,000 shares at the price of $1.25 back on May 22. After this action, Boxer Capital, LLC now owns 1,152,212 shares of Rain Oncology Inc., valued at $1,243,750 using the latest closing price.

BERGER FRANKLIN M, the Director of Rain Oncology Inc., purchase 77,000 shares at $8.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that BERGER FRANKLIN M is holding 1,005,207 shares at $636,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAIN

The total capital return value is set at -63.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.09. Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -69.30 for asset returns.

Based on Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.