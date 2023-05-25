Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.03 in relation to its previous close of 1.16. However, the company has experienced a -8.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/21 that Honeywell Takes a Quantum Leap. Imagine the Apple of Computing’s Next Era.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) is $9.50, which is $8.02 above the current market price. The public float for QUBT is 22.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QUBT on May 25, 2023 was 639.84K shares.

QUBT’s Market Performance

The stock of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has seen a -8.89% decrease in the past week, with a 4.24% rise in the past month, and a -21.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.81% for QUBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.12% for QUBT’s stock, with a -36.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QUBT Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.54%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT fell by -8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2340. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc. saw -18.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26966.37 for the present operating margin

-18661.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Computing Inc. stands at -28451.36. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -43.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.