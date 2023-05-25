QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for QSG is 12.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QSG on May 25, 2023 was 5.43K shares.

QSG) stock’s latest price update

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG)’s stock price has soared by 130.30 in relation to previous closing price of 8.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 123.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QSG’s Market Performance

QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) has experienced a 123.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 74.31% rise in the past month, and a 53.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 54.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.02% for QSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 89.61% for QSG’s stock, with a 64.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QSG Trading at 71.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 37.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 54.24%, as shares surge +65.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSG rose by +123.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, QuantaSing Group Limited saw 51.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.21 for the present operating margin

+85.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuantaSing Group Limited stands at -8.14.

The receivables turnover for the company is 33.31 and the total asset turnover is 6.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.