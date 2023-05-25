PVH Corp. (PVH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.10.

The public float for PVH is 62.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PVH on May 25, 2023 was 961.88K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

PVH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) has increased by 1.75 when compared to last closing price of 85.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that PVH Cutting Jobs and Outlook Amid ‘Challenging’ Environment

PVH’s Market Performance

PVH Corp. (PVH) has seen a 0.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.68% gain in the past month and a 9.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for PVH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.75% for PVH’s stock, with a 22.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PVH Trading at 4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PVH rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.06. In addition, PVH Corp. saw 23.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVH starting from FISCHER MARK D, who sale 1,732 shares at the price of $81.00 back on Jan 11. After this action, FISCHER MARK D now owns 32,468 shares of PVH Corp., valued at $140,292 using the latest closing price.

HOLMES JAMES, the EVP & Controller of PVH Corp., sale 4,417 shares at $74.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that HOLMES JAMES is holding 15,420 shares at $329,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PVH

Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PVH Corp. (PVH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.