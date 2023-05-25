PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) has jumped by 5.23 compared to previous close of 27.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRO is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) is $37.43, which is $7.32 above the current market price. The public float for PRO is 40.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.24% of that float. On May 25, 2023, PRO’s average trading volume was 237.20K shares.

PRO’s Market Performance

The stock of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) has seen a 7.62% increase in the past week, with a 5.11% rise in the past month, and a 9.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.69% for PRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.43% for PRO’s stock, with a 16.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRO Trading at 9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRO rose by +7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.14. In addition, PROS Holdings Inc. saw 21.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRO starting from WILLIAMS TIMOTHY V, who sale 3,064 shares at the price of $24.61 back on May 12. After this action, WILLIAMS TIMOTHY V now owns 119,731 shares of PROS Holdings Inc., valued at $75,405 using the latest closing price.

Petersen Greg, the Director of PROS Holdings Inc., sale 2,383 shares at $24.61 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Petersen Greg is holding 111,840 shares at $58,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.72 for the present operating margin

+60.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROS Holdings Inc. stands at -29.78. The total capital return value is set at -24.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.86. Equity return is now at value 213.20, with -16.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.