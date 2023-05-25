Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -15.42 in relation to its previous close of 4.41. However, the company has experienced a -14.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) is $72.00, The public float for IPDN is 4.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IPDN on May 25, 2023 was 183.04K shares.

IPDN’s Market Performance

IPDN’s stock has seen a -14.97% decrease for the week, with a -7.21% drop in the past month and a -46.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.61% for Professional Diversity Network Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.23% for IPDN’s stock, with a 32.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IPDN Trading at -4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares sank -14.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPDN fell by -19.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.59. In addition, Professional Diversity Network Inc. saw 80.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPDN starting from Chou Yu-Jin, who sale 1,415 shares at the price of $4.50 back on May 22. After this action, Chou Yu-Jin now owns 10,539 shares of Professional Diversity Network Inc., valued at $6,368 using the latest closing price.

Chou Yu-Jin, the Secretary of Professional Diversity Network Inc., sale 1,502 shares at $4.57 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Chou Yu-Jin is holding 11,954 shares at $6,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.24 for the present operating margin

+38.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Professional Diversity Network Inc. stands at -30.52. Equity return is now at value -99.40, with -36.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.