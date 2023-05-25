Polished.com Inc. (POL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.80 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) Right Now?

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for POL is $1.00, which is $1.94 above the current price. The public float for POL is 100.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POL on May 25, 2023 was 450.74K shares.

POL’s Market Performance

POL stock saw an increase of -1.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.97% and a quarterly increase of -22.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.39% for Polished.com Inc. (POL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.66% for POL’s stock, with a -11.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

POL Trading at 10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.62%, as shares surge +20.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POL fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5121. In addition, Polished.com Inc. saw -3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+13.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polished.com Inc. stands at +2.12. The total capital return value is set at 16.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Polished.com Inc. (POL), the company’s capital structure generated 36.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.52. Total debt to assets is 19.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Polished.com Inc. (POL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.