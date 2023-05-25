Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PTON is 1.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is $11.80, which is $5.35 above the current market price. The public float for PTON is 310.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.90% of that float. On May 25, 2023, PTON’s average trading volume was 9.60M shares.

The stock of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) has decreased by -2.62 when compared to last closing price of 7.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.12% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/11/23 that Peloton Recalls 2.2 Million Bikes Due to Seat Defect

PTON’s Market Performance

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has experienced a -1.12% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.86% drop in the past month, and a -46.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.51% for PTON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.55% for PTON stock, with a simple moving average of -32.00% for the last 200 days.

PTON Trading at -23.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -17.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTON fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.73. In addition, Peloton Interactive Inc. saw -11.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTON starting from Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, who sale 24,857 shares at the price of $7.27 back on May 18. After this action, Cotter Jennifer Cunningham now owns 37,793 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc., valued at $180,596 using the latest closing price.

Cortese Thomas, the Chief Product Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc., sale 13,650 shares at $7.27 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Cortese Thomas is holding 7,212 shares at $99,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.42 for the present operating margin

+16.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peloton Interactive Inc. stands at -78.94. The total capital return value is set at -48.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.07.

Based on Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), the company’s capital structure generated 400.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.01. Total debt to assets is 58.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 384.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.